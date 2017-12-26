FEMMESinger / songwriter / producer
FEMME
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02n5smc.jpg
????-09-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4774c492-38fd-4d58-b666-bbc5a328df30
FEMME Biography (Wikipedia)
Laura Bettinson (born September 20, 1987), also known by her stage names Dimbleby & Capper and FEMME, is an English singer, songwriter, and producer. She started writing music at 16, gigging around the Midlands area before moving to London to study Bmus Popular Music at Goldsmiths, University of London.
FEMME Tracks
Santa (Be Good To Me)
FEMME
Santa (Be Good To Me)
Santa (Be Good To Me)
Fever Boy
Femme
Fever Boy
Fever Boy
Fire With Fire
FEMME
Fire With Fire
Fire With Fire
Double Trouble
FEMME
Double Trouble
Double Trouble
Educated (Last Skeptic Remix)
FEMME
Educated (Last Skeptic Remix)
Educated (Last Skeptic Remix)
