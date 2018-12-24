Sheridan Smith, OBE (born 25 June 1981) is an English actress and singer. She rose to fame playing a variety of characters on sitcoms such as The Royle Family (1999–2000), Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps (2001–09), Gavin & Stacey (2008–10), and Benidorm (2009). From 2009 to 2013, she played the role of Joey Ross in Jonathan Creek. She went on to receive critical acclaim for starring in a succession of television dramas, such as Mrs Biggs (2012), Cilla (2014), The C Word (2015), and The Moorside (2017). Her feature film credits include Tower Block, Quartet (both 2012), and The Huntsman: Winter's War (2016).

Smith has performed in the West End musicals Little Shop of Horrors (2007), Legally Blonde (2010), and Funny Girl (2016). She released her debut album, Sheridan, in 2017. Her second album, A Northern Soul, was released in 2018.

Smith is the recipient of two Olivier Awards, a BAFTA, a National Television Award and a BPG Award, as well as two International Emmy Award nominations. In 2015, she was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to drama.