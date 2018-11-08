Rod Paterson
Rod Paterson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/476e119f-50af-4b2a-b945-1ff7e7f1c641
Rod Paterson Tracks
Sort by
A Wee Flingette
Rod Paterson
A Wee Flingette
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Wee Flingette
Last played on
Green Grow the O. Rashes
Rod Paterson
Green Grow the O. Rashes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Green Grow the O. Rashes
Last played on
Of A' The Airts The Wind Can Blaw
Rod Paterson
Of A' The Airts The Wind Can Blaw
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Of A' The Airts The Wind Can Blaw
Last played on
Ye Wooer Lads
Rod Paterson
Ye Wooer Lads
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ye Wooer Lads
Last played on
Auld Lang Syne
Rod Paterson
Auld Lang Syne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Auld Lang Syne
Last played on
Willie Wassle
Rod Paterson
Willie Wassle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Willie Wassle
Last played on
A WEE FLINGETTE (instrumental)
Rod Paterson
A WEE FLINGETTE (instrumental)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A WEE FLINGETTE (instrumental)
Last played on
Ye banks and braes
Rod Paterson
Ye banks and braes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ye banks and braes
Last played on
The Lea-rigg
Rod Paterson
The Lea-rigg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lea-rigg
Last played on
My Funny Valentine
Rod Paterson
My Funny Valentine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Funny Valentine
Last played on
Mary Morrison
Rod Paterson
Mary Morrison
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mary Morrison
Last played on
Gloomy December
Rod Paterson
Gloomy December
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gloomy December
Last played on
Rod Paterson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist