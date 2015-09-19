Ural Philharmonic Orchestra (in Russian 'Уральский академический филармонический оркестр, УАФО') is a professional symphony orchestra based in Yekaterinburg, Russia). The Ural Philharmonic Orchestra was founded in 1936 by the famous Russian conductor Mark Paverman as the Orchestra of the Sverdlovsk Radio. The most prominent musicians of the Soviet Union – conductors, soloists and composers – worked with the Orchestra. However, due to the special status of the 'closed city' of Sverdlovsk it was 'hidden' from the rest of the world until 1991 when the city was 'opened', and the Orchestra's high professional level quickly became well known abroad.

Based in Yekaterinburg, a 1,5 million city on the border between Europe and Asia, the Ural Philharmonic Orchestra performs over 100 concerts and more than 70 programs per year, both at its domicile, the Sverdlovsk Philharmonic Hall, and on its extensive international tours. Thanks to the Philharmonic’s innovative Digital Concert Hall capacities, the Orchestra’s home concerts are regularly broadcast live on video into the region’s public libraries and cultural centres, where music lovers from the Sverdlovsk region can come together to share the experience.