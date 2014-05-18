Legião UrbanaFormed 1982. Disbanded 1996
Legião Urbana
1982
Legião Urbana Biography (Wikipedia)
Legião Urbana (Portuguese for Urban Legion) was a Brazilian rock band formed in 1982 in Brasília, Distrito Federal. The band primarily consisted of Renato Russo (vocals, bass and keyboards), Dado Villa-Lobos (guitar) and Marcelo Bonfá (drums). In its earlier days, Legião Urbana also had a full-time bassist, Renato Rocha, but he left the band due to creative divergences.
While Legião Urbana disbanded officially in 1996, after frontman Renato Russo's death, it is one of the most famous Brazilian rock bands, alongside Os Paralamas do Sucesso, Titãs and Barão Vermelho.
Legião Urbana Tracks
Geracao Coca Cola
Legião Urbana
Geracao Coca Cola
Geracao Coca Cola
Last played on
