Ellis HooksBorn 1974
Ellis Hooks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1974
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/47683a36-3766-4c47-bf7d-6f64719339e4
Ellis Hooks Biography (Wikipedia)
Ellis Hooks (born 1974) is an American soul blues and electric blues singer and songwriter, who has released six albums to date.
The Allmusic journalist, Thom Jurek, noted that Hooks " touches upon Wilson Pickett, Sam Cooke, and Otis Redding, but feels like one of the gritty New York streets Hooks has busked upon."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ellis Hooks Tracks
Sort by
Bulbs
Ellis Hooks
Bulbs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bulbs
Last played on
Ellis Hooks Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist