Dee Dee is a Belgian vocal trance and eurodance music project. The group consists of vocalist Diana Trippaers, producers Christophe Chantzis, Erik Vanspauwen & Tommie Kidjemet. Dee Dee was successful across Europe in the early 2000s with a string of trance and eurodance tracks and were most famous for "Forever," which reached number 12 in the UK Singles Chart.

