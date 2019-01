Roadstar was a British rock band formed in 2002. The group originally went under the name Hurricane Party and disbanded in April 2007. A year later several of the members, together with Sid Glover, formed Heaven's Basement. In 2016, former band member Richie Hevanz became frontman of Fragile Things, following a short stint in a band called Endless Mile.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia