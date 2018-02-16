Marie Radauer-PlankBorn 1986
Marie Radauer-Plank
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1986
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/47637d24-69f2-4956-9d25-4a36c24cac19
Marie Radauer-Plank Tracks
Sort by
Secret People
Roberto Gerhard
Secret People
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04scbv6.jpglink
Secret People
Introduction and Allegro for harp, flute, clarinet and string quartet
Maurice Ravel
Introduction and Allegro for harp, flute, clarinet and string quartet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Introduction and Allegro for harp, flute, clarinet and string quartet
Overture on Hebrew themes Op.34 for clarinet, string quartet and piano
Sergei Prokofiev
Overture on Hebrew themes Op.34 for clarinet, string quartet and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Overture on Hebrew themes Op.34 for clarinet, string quartet and piano
Back to artist