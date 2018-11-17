Alastair KingBorn 1967
Alastair King
1967
Alastair King Biography (Wikipedia)
Alastair King (born 1967) is a British composer and conductor, perhaps best known for his musical contributions to film and television. He frequently collaborates with composers Charlie Mole, Geoff Zanelli, Nicholas Hooper and Rupert Gregson-Williams by either conducting for them or acting as an orchestrator or both.
Alastair King Tracks
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) - In Noctem
Nicholas Hooper
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) - In Noctem
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) - In Noctem
Orchestra
Dr Who series 9 (2017): "Shepherd's Boy"
Murray Gold
Dr Who series 9 (2017): "Shepherd's Boy"
Dr Who series 9 (2017): "Shepherd's Boy"
For the Fallen.
Laura Rossi
For the Fallen.
For the Fallen.
Arcadian
Alastair King
Arcadian
Arcadian
Wallace and Gromit Theme
Alastair King
Wallace and Gromit Theme
Past BBC Events
BBC NOW On the Road 2016-17: Rhys & Meinir
Pontio, Bangor
2016-11-19
19
Nov
2016
BBC NOW On the Road 2016-17: Rhys & Meinir
20:00
Pontio, Bangor
20:00
Pontio, Bangor
