Pola & BrysonDnb duo from London. Formed 2015
Pola & Bryson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04s3dqx.jpg
2015
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/47619b12-91e7-4014-8308-6efda7310966
Pola & Bryson Tracks
Talk to me (Dilemma Remix)
Talk to me (Dilemma Remix)
Last played on
Stratford Riddim
Stratford Riddim
Dream Days
Dream Days
Dream Days
Last played on
24/7
24/7
24/7
Last played on
Phantom
Phantom
Phantom
Find Your Way (feat. Charlotte Haining)
Find Your Way (feat. Charlotte Haining)
Find Your Way (feat. Charlotte Haining)
Diamonds Fall (feat. Loz Contreras)
Diamonds Fall (feat. Loz Contreras)
Diamonds Fall (feat. Loz Contreras)
My Detention
My Detention
My Detention
Performer
Beats Still Own The Rhythm (Pola & Bryson Remix)
Beats Still Own The Rhythm (Pola & Bryson Remix)
Beats Still Own The Rhythm (Pola & Bryson Remix)
Last played on
Unsaid
Unsaid
Unsaid
Last played on
Unsaid (feat. Blake)
Unsaid (feat. Blake)
Unsaid (feat. Blake)
Last played on
Hyperborean (feat. Data 3)
Hyperborean (feat. Data 3)
Hyperborean (feat. Data 3)
Performer
Last played on
Lost
Lost
Lost
Last played on
Emerald City (feat. Pola & Bryson)
Emerald City (feat. Pola & Bryson)
Emerald City (feat. Pola & Bryson)
Last played on
Close To You (Pola & Bryson Remix)
Close To You (Pola & Bryson Remix)
Close To You (Pola & Bryson Remix)
Last played on
Carry Me Home (Polar and Bryson Bootleg)
Carry Me Home (Polar and Bryson Bootleg)
Carry Me Home (Polar and Bryson Bootleg)
Last played on
Moment's Notice
Moment's Notice
Moment's Notice
Call Of The Night
Call Of The Night
Call Of The Night
Things I Do (The Vanguard Project Remix)
Things I Do (The Vanguard Project Remix)
Things I Do (The Vanguard Project Remix)
Monument
Monument
Monument
Phantom
Phantom
Phantom
Last played on
Find Your Way (feat. Charlotte Haining)
Find Your Way (feat. Charlotte Haining)
Find Your Way (feat. Charlotte Haining)
Last played on
Fire In The Dark (Pola and Bryson Remix)
Fire In The Dark (Pola and Bryson Remix)
Fire In The Dark (Pola and Bryson Remix)
Performer
Last played on
Devil
Devil
Devil
Last played on
Talk To Me (feat. Tayah Etienne)
Talk To Me (feat. Tayah Etienne)
Talk To Me (feat. Tayah Etienne)
Featured Artist
Last played on
A Good Thing
A Good Thing
A Good Thing
Without You
Without You
Without You
Stolen Glances (Phaction Remix)
Stolen Glances (Phaction Remix)
Stolen Glances (Phaction Remix)
Upcoming Events
8
Feb
2019
Pola & Bryson, Bryan Gee, Randall, Ed Rush & Optical, Adam F, Alibi & Command Strange, Paul T & Edward Oberon, Benny L, Ruffstuff, Dynamite MC, MC GQ, Stamina MC, Darrison, MC Moose, Jumpin' Jack Frost, Serum, Bladerunner, Ray Keith, Saxxon, Think Tonk, Uncle Dugs, Inja, The Ragga Twins, Navigator MC, MC Juiceman, Data 3, Jolliffe and Siege MC
fabric, London, UK
