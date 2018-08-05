Marcia BallBorn 20 March 1949
Marcia Ball
1949-03-20
Marcia Ball Biography
Marcia Ball (born March 20, 1949, Orange, Texas, United States) is an American blues singer and pianist raised in Vinton, Louisiana.
Ball was described in USA Today as "a sensation, saucy singer and superb pianist... where Texas stomp-rock and Louisiana blues-swamp meet." The Boston Globe described her music as "an irresistible celebratory blend of rollicking, two-fisted New Orleans piano, Louisiana swamp rock and smoldering Texas blues from a contemporary storyteller."
Marcia Ball Tracks
They Don't Make Em Like That
Marcia Ball
They Don't Make Em Like That
They Don't Make Em Like That
Last played on
Shine Bright
Marcia Ball
Shine Bright
Shine Bright
Last played on
I Just Cant Get New Orleans Off My Mind
Irma Thomas
I Just Cant Get New Orleans Off My Mind
I Just Cant Get New Orleans Off My Mind
Last played on
Can't Blame Nobody But Myself
Marcia Ball
Can't Blame Nobody But Myself
Can't Blame Nobody But Myself
Last played on
Get You A Woman
Marcia Ball
Get You A Woman
Get You A Woman
Last played on
Hes The One
Marcia Ball
Hes The One
Hes The One
Last played on
Clean My House
Marcia Ball
Clean My House
Clean My House
Last played on
Between Here & kingdom Come
Marcia Ball
Between Here & kingdom Come
Look Before You Leap
Marcia Ball
Look Before You Leap
Look Before You Leap
Last played on
