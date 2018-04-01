Ann RonellBorn 28 December 1906. Died 25 December 1993
Ann Ronell
1906-12-28
Ann Ronell Biography (Wikipedia)
Ann Rosenblatt, known as Ann Ronell (December 25, 1905 — December 25, 1993) was an American composer and lyricist. She was best known for the standards "Willow Weep for Me" (1932) and "Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf" (1933).
Ann Ronell Tracks
Willow weep for me
Ann Ronell
Willow weep for me
Willow weep for me
Last played on
Willow Weep for Me
Ann Ronell
Willow Weep for Me
Willow Weep for Me
Ensemble
Last played on
Willow, Weep for Me
Ann Ronell
Willow, Weep for Me
Willow, Weep for Me
Last played on
