National Youth Choir of ScotlandFormed 1 April 1996
National Youth Choir of Scotland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1996-04-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/475dc243-8a2a-486d-838d-ecf9d8680c2f
Biography (Wikipedia)
NYCOS (formerly known as National Youth Choir of Scotland or NYCoS) is a youth arts organisation, dedicated to providing high-level singing opportunities for Scotland's young singers aged 0–25. Led by Artistic Director, Christopher Bell, NYCOS provides a national infrastructure for young people, teachers and choir directors to support and develop choral singing in Scotland.
NYCOS activities currently include four National Choirs, a growing network of Regional Choirs across Scotland, Mini Music Makers classes and a broad range of educational projects. NYCOS also commissions and publishes a range of publications, songbooks and educational resources.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
The Creation
Joseph Haydn
The Creation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
The Creation
Last played on
The Subway Piranhas (On the Underground Set 2)
Thea Musgrave
The Subway Piranhas (On the Underground Set 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htqb8.jpglink
The Subway Piranhas (On the Underground Set 2)
Conductor
Last played on
Steal away; Nobody knows (Spirituals from A Child of Our Time)
Michael Tippett
Steal away; Nobody knows (Spirituals from A Child of Our Time)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk9z.jpglink
Steal away; Nobody knows (Spirituals from A Child of Our Time)
Conductor
Last played on
Romeo et Juliette - symphonie dramatique Op.17 for soloists, chorus and orchestr
Hector Berlioz
Romeo et Juliette - symphonie dramatique Op.17 for soloists, chorus and orchestr
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
Romeo et Juliette - symphonie dramatique Op.17 for soloists, chorus and orchestr
Last played on
Romeo and Juliet
Hector Berlioz
Romeo and Juliet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
Romeo and Juliet
Last played on
Romeo and Juliet, Op 17
Hector Berlioz
Romeo and Juliet, Op 17
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
Romeo and Juliet, Op 17
Last played on
Westering Home
Hugh Roberton
Westering Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yrwj5.jpglink
Westering Home
Last played on
Requiem in D minor K.626, compl. Robert Levin
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Requiem in D minor K.626, compl. Robert Levin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Requiem in D minor K.626, compl. Robert Levin
Last played on
Requiem
Donald Runnicles
Requiem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0246fn6.jpglink
Requiem
Last played on
Ceremony of Carols (feat. National Youth Choir of Scotland, Christopher Bell & Claire Jones)
Benjamin Britten
Ceremony of Carols (feat. National Youth Choir of Scotland, Christopher Bell & Claire Jones)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Ceremony of Carols (feat. National Youth Choir of Scotland, Christopher Bell & Claire Jones)
Last played on
Four American Carols
National Youth Choir of Scotland
Four American Carols
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Four American Carols
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 31: Berlioz – The Damnation of Faust
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6jp6q
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-08T00:02:24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04wynp7.jpg
8
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 31: Berlioz – The Damnation of Faust
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2016: Prom 20
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed63d4
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-30T00:02:24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mx113.jpg
30
Jul
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra at the Proms: Prom 23: Mozart – Requiem
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb8wrz
Royal Albert Hall
2014-08-03T00:02:24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01x691x.jpg
3
Aug
2014
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra at the Proms: Prom 23: Mozart – Requiem
20:00
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2014: Prom 23: Mozart – Requiem
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enfv2m
Royal Albert Hall
2014-08-03T00:02:24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0245z7g.jpg
3
Aug
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 23: Mozart – Requiem
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2006: Prom 20 - The Voice I
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epqzc8
Royal Albert Hall
2006-07-29T00:02:24
29
Jul
2006
Proms 2006: Prom 20 - The Voice I
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist