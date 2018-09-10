NYCOS (formerly known as National Youth Choir of Scotland or NYCoS) is a youth arts organisation, dedicated to providing high-level singing opportunities for Scotland's young singers aged 0–25. Led by Artistic Director, Christopher Bell, NYCOS provides a national infrastructure for young people, teachers and choir directors to support and develop choral singing in Scotland.

NYCOS activities currently include four National Choirs, a growing network of Regional Choirs across Scotland, Mini Music Makers classes and a broad range of educational projects. NYCOS also commissions and publishes a range of publications, songbooks and educational resources.