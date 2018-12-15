Joe DassinBorn 5 November 1938. Died 20 August 1980
Joe Dassin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1938-11-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/475b7312-4fcb-49a4-8bcc-cf3a679b255a
Joe Dassin Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Ira Dassin (5 November 1938 – 20 August 1980) was an American born, French singer-songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joe Dassin Tracks
Sort by
Les Champs-Elysees
Joe Dassin
Les Champs-Elysees
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Les Champs-Elysees
Last played on
L'Ete Indien
Joe Dassin
L'Ete Indien
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
L'Ete Indien
Last played on
Joe Dassin - Champs Elysees
Joe Dassin
Joe Dassin - Champs Elysees
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Joe Dassin - Champs Elysees
Last played on
Champs Elysees
Mike Deighan
Champs Elysees
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Champs Elysees
Last played on
Le Petit Pain Au Chocolat
Joe Dassin
Le Petit Pain Au Chocolat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Joe Dassin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist