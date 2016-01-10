Stereo Total is a Berlin-based multilingual, French-German duo comprising Françoise Cactus (born Françoise Van Hove and formerly co-leader of the West Berlin band Les Lolitas) and Brezel ('pretzel') Göring (aka Friedrich von Finsterwalde, born Friedrich Ziegler, Ex-Haunted Henschel, Sigmund Freud Experience). Both Cactus and Göring sing and play multiple instruments. When they appear on stage as a duo, Cactus frequently plays drums while Göring plays guitar and synth; at other times the touring band has included additional musicians such as Angie Reed.

Their early career was nurtured within Berlin's easy listening scene, and they frequently supported the DJ team Le Hammond Inferno, who went on to form Bungalow Records and sign Stereo Total to their label. Stereo Total became the most successful act on Bungalow, finding an audience not just beyond Berlin but also across Europe and eventually in Japan and the US.