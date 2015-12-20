Frederick OakeleyBorn 5 September 1802. Died 30 January 1880
Frederick Oakeley
1802-09-05
Frederick Oakeley Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederick Oakeley (5 September 1802 – 30 January 1880) was an English Roman Catholic convert, priest, and author. He was ordained in the Church of England in 1828 and in 1845 converted to Catholicism, becoming Canon of Westminster in 1852. He is best known for his translation of the Christmas carol Adeste Fideles (O Come All Ye Faithful) from Latin into English.
Frederick Oakeley Tracks
