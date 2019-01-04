Julia Carin Cavazos (born November 13, 1993), known by her stage name Julia Michaels, is an American singer and songwriter from Davenport, Iowa. She began her career as a pop music songwriter, penning tracks that have been given to Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Fifth Harmony, Shawn Mendes, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, Hailee Steinfeld, and Gwen Stefani. Michaels released her debut solo single with Republic Records in 2017, "Issues", which peaked at number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States, was certified triple-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), and garnered her Grammy Award nominations for Song of the Year and Best New Artist. Her major-label debut extended play, Nervous System (2017), peaked at number 48 on the Billboard 200 chart in the United States. She has also received nominations for MTV Music Video, Billboard Music, and American Music Awards.