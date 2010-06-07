Stuart CableBorn 19 May 1970. Died 7 June 2010
Stuart Cable
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1970-05-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/47568d4f-5263-4e65-a5d4-1b76a596295d
Stuart Cable Biography (Wikipedia)
Stuart Cable (19 May 1970 – 7 June 2010) was a Welsh rock drummer and broadcaster, best known as the original drummer for the band Stereophonics.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stuart Cable Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist