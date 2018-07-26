Horatio ParkerBorn 15 September 1863. Died 18 December 1919
Horatio Parker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1863-09-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/475652f1-a187-4523-b95f-5d84dc3e90ca
Horatio Parker Biography (Wikipedia)
Horatio William Parker (September 15, 1863 – December 18, 1919) was an American composer, organist and teacher. He was a central figure in musical life in New Haven, Connecticut in the late 19th century, and is best remembered as the undergraduate teacher of Charles Ives while the composer attended Yale University.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Horatio Parker Tracks
Sort by
A Northern Ballad (1899)
Horatio Parker
A Northern Ballad (1899)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Northern Ballad (1899)
Last played on
Light's Glittering Morn
Horatio Parker
Light's Glittering Morn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Light's Glittering Morn
Choir
Last played on
Four Sketches, Op 19 – Nocturne
Horatio Parker
Four Sketches, Op 19 – Nocturne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Four Sketches, Op 19 – Nocturne
Last played on
Horatio Parker Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist