Caterina BuenoBorn 2 April 1943. Died 16 July 2007
Caterina Bueno
Caterina Bueno Biography (Wikipedia)
Caterina Bueno (April 2, 1943 – July 16, 2007) was an Italian singer and folk music historian.
Caterina Bueno Tracks
Cade luliva
Caterina Bueno Links
