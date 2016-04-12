Lottie KimbroughBorn 1900. Died 1967
Lottie Kimbrough
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1900
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4755f603-215e-4add-aad0-5a8a85da8480
Lottie Kimbrough Biography (Wikipedia)
Lottie Kimbrough (born 1893 or 1900; date of death unknown) was an American country blues singer, who was also billed as Lottie Beaman (her married name), Lottie Kimborough, and Lena Kimbrough (among several other names). She was a large woman and was nicknamed "The Kansas City Butterball". Her recording career lasted from 1924 to 1929. The music journalist Burgin Mathews wrote that "Kimbrough's vocal power, and the unique arrangements of several of her best pieces, rank her as one of the sizable talents of the 1920s blues tradition."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lottie Kimbrough Tracks
Sort by
Rolling Log Blues
Lottie Kimbrough
Rolling Log Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rolling Log Blues
Last played on
Lost Lover Blues
Lottie Kimbrough
Lost Lover Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lost Lover Blues
Last played on
Lottie Kimbrough Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist