Rudolf Werthen
Rudolf Werthen Biography
Rudolf Werthen is a Belgian violinist, conductor and teacher. He is founder and artistic director of the orchestra I Fiamminghi and was chief conductor of the symphonic orchestra of the Flemish Opera in 1989. He has taught at the Royal Conservatory of Ghent since 1975.
Werthen was born in Mechelen, Belgium and was tutored by André Gertler and Henryk Szeryng.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rudolf Werthen Tracks
Josef Myslivecek
Alan Hovhaness
Ludwig van Beethoven
Alan Hovhaness
