Trent Dabbs is an American singer-songwriter who was raised in Jackson, Mississippi, but has been based in Nashville for his professional career. As a solo artist, Dabbs has released ten albums, including his latest album, The Optimist, as well as a self-titled collaboration album with Ashley Monroe since his move to Nashville. His songs have been played in several TV shows, including Grey's Anatomy, Private Practice, One Tree Hill, Vampire Diaries, Pretty Little Liars, Parenthood, American Idol, So You Think You Can Dance, etc. more and commercials for Crate & Barrel and Zales. He also co-produced and co-wrote many of the songs from Pure Country: Pure Heart.

In addition to Dabbs' career as a singer, he has also co-written several songs with other artists. Trent's songwriting credits include Ingrid Michaelson's Top 40 single, "Girls Chase Boys" released Feb. 2014, Kacey Musgraves single, "High Horse" out Mar 2018 and Coin's single "Growing Pains" out Feb. 2018. He has written several songs that have been on ABC's 'Nashville' including the songs "Undermine" and "Don't Put Dirt On My Grave Just Yet" that were both recorded by Hayden Panettiere and "Shine" that was recorded and released by Sam Palladio