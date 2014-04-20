Thomas D’UrfeyBorn 1653. Died 26 February 1723
Thomas D’Urfey
1653
Thomas D’Urfey Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas D'Urfey (a.k.a. Tom Durfey; 1653 – 26 February 1723) was an English writer and wit. He composed plays, songs, and poetry, in addition to writing jokes. He was an important innovator and contributor in the evolution of the Ballad opera.
THOMAS D'URFEY: The Trader's Melody (feat. The City Waites)
