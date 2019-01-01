Lenny KayeBorn 27 December 1946
Lenny Kaye
Lenny Kaye Biography (Wikipedia)
Lenny Kaye (born December 27, 1946) is an American guitarist, composer, and writer who is best known as a member of the Patti Smith Group.
