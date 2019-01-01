Rico Smith (born August 9, 1971), better known by his stage name Tash, is an American rapper. He is most known for his work as a member of West Coast hip hop group, Tha Alkaholiks alongside J-Ro and E-Swift. He has released two solo albums, Rap Life (1999) and Control Freek (2009), and has worked on five albums with Tha Alkaholiks.