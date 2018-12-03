Samuel Stephen "Steve" Forbert (born December 13, 1954) is an American pop music singer-songwriter. His song "Romeo's Tune" reached No. 11 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and No. 13 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary Chart. It also spent two weeks at No. 8 in Canada. A second single from Jackrabbit Slim , "Say Goodbye to Little Jo", charted at No. 80 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. In July 1982, the single "Ya Ya (Next to Me), taken from the album "Steve Forbert" (Nemporer Records) hit No. 54 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart. Forbert's first four albums all charted on Billboard's top 200 albums charts. Alive on Arrival reached No. 82, Jackrabbit Slim reached No. 20, Little Stevie Orbit reached No. 70, and "Steve Forbert" reached No. 159.