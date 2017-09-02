Goodiepal or Gæoudjiparl van den Dobbelsteen, whose real name is Parl Kristian Bjørn Vester, is a Danish/Faroese experimental electronic musician, performance artist, composer and lecturer, although he has also been described as a horologist. His work discusses the future of computer music, his own compositional practices and resonance computing, and in the past his own idea of Radical Computer Music. His tours have included 150 universities internationally.

In 2014, Goodiepal sold Kommunal Klon Komputer 2, a DIY velomobile that he used for personal transport, to the National Gallery of Denmark, where it is now on display. A new bike is in the making, Kommunal Klon Komputer 9.