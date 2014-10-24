BossUS female gangsta rapper. Born 14 August 1969
Boss (born Lichelle Laws, August 14, 1969) is an American gangsta rapper from Detroit, Michigan. Her debut album, Born Gangstaz, reached number three on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart in 1993. Her name is sometimes stylized as Bo$$.
