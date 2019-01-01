Morlai Bai Kamara Jr. (born December 2, 1966) is a singer-songwriter/producer,performer and activist based in Brussels, Belgium. Bai was born in Bo Town, Sierra Leone, and spent his childhood years there. His father was a politician and his mother was one of Sierra Leone’s longest serving ambassadors . His exposure to the harsh realities of African politics at a young age has led to the themes of corruption, abuse of power, and social justice being prevalent in much of his music today.

At the age of 15 Bai moved to England to continue his schooling, living in Bath and Manchester, where he started to write his first songs. In 1990 he moved to Brussels and decided to pursue a career in music rather than continue with his business studies.

Bai’s first band in Brussels, 'Odex Protocol’ was a multi-national band with members from Africa, Belgium, Albania, England and America. Odex fused soul, jazz, rock & afro, and released one EP ‘Lay your Body Down’ in 1994, and a full-length album ‘Delivery Day’ in 1996.