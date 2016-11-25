Andor FöldesBorn 21 December 1913. Died 9 February 1992
Andor Földes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1913-12-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/473afcf8-2087-495e-a414-9278bae57fea
Andor Földes Biography (Wikipedia)
Andor Földes (later Andor Foldes; 21 December 1913 –9 February 1992) was an internationally renowned Hungarian pianist born in Budapest, who later took American citizenship.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Andor Földes Tracks
Sort by
Dances of Marosszek
Zoltán Kodály
Dances of Marosszek
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt81.jpglink
Dances of Marosszek
Performer
Last played on
Three Burlesques, Op. 8c
Béla Bartók
Three Burlesques, Op. 8c
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jlvmj.jpglink
Three Burlesques, Op. 8c
Last played on
Piano Sonata (1st mvt)
Andor Földes
Piano Sonata (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jlvmj.jpglink
Piano Sonata (1st mvt)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1967: Prom 27
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewzp6q
Royal Albert Hall
1967-08-21T23:44:27
21
Aug
1967
Proms 1967: Prom 27
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1964: Prom 17
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enfrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1964-08-13T23:44:27
13
Aug
1964
Proms 1964: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1960: Prom 39
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exbn3d
Royal Albert Hall
1960-09-06T23:44:27
6
Sep
1960
Proms 1960: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1959: Prom 34
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3nj3d
Royal Albert Hall
1959-09-02T23:44:27
2
Sep
1959
Proms 1959: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1957: Prom 42
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edhxn3
Royal Albert Hall
1957-09-06T23:44:27
6
Sep
1957
Proms 1957: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
Andor Földes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist