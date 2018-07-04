Alpha is an English post-trip hop group. It comprises founding member Corin Dingley, vocalist and lyricist Wendy Stubbs and Hannah Collins; other founding member, Andy Jenks, left the group before the release of their 2007 album, The Sky Is Mine.

Originally working under the name "Ariel", the duo of Dingley and Jenks came together in 1995 after both had worked on various projects in the Bristol area, home of trip hop groups Massive Attack and Portishead.

Like Massive Attack, Alpha recruited singers to add vocals to their downtempo, beat-driven compositions of the late 1990s, which led to them being included in the category of "post trip hop".

Their debut album, Come from Heaven, was the first release on Massive Attack's Melankolic label in 1997. They are currently on Don't Touch Recordings, a label they founded.

A collaboration with reggae vocalist Horace Andy, entitled Two Phazed People, was released in 2009.

Corin Dingley, one of the founder members of Alpha, has finished the 15th release for Alpha; it features vocals from Kate Stables, This Is The Kit, Jesse D Vernon, Morning Star, Jamie Gingell, Secret Shine, Hannah Collins, Wendy Stubbs, and Joe Cassidy.