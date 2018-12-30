Barbara Jean McNair (March 4, 1934 – February 4, 2007) was an American singer and theater, television and film actress. McNair's career spanned over five decades appearing in television, film and stage. McNair's professional career began in music during the late 1950s, singing in the nightclub circuit. In 1958, McNair released her debut single "Till There Was You" from Coral Records which was a commercial success. McNair performed all across the world, touring with Nat King Cole and later appearing in his Broadway stage shows I'm with You and The Merry World of Nat King Cole in the early 1960s. By the 1970s, McNair gradually changed over to acting in films and television; she played Sidney Poitier's wife in They Call Me Mister Tibbs! (1970) and its sequel, The Organization (1971). In her later years, McNair returned to performing in nightclubs and on cruise ships. McNair died from throat cancer on February 4, 2007 at age 72.