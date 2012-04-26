Sied van RielBorn 12 May 1978
Sied van Riel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1978-05-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4739cffc-be62-46a6-aed5-c4d6b978aa97
Sied van Riel Biography (Wikipedia)
Sied van Riel is a Dutch trance music DJ and producer originally from Rotterdam but currently residing in Spijkenisse, Netherlands. He came into the scene in the year of 2006 with the production of his first track, "Fearless" and the following year was signed to the known label Spinnin Records. He also has a one-hour weekly radio show called Rielism that airs on Afterhours.fm every Monday.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sied van Riel Tracks
Sort by
Tunnel Vision
Sied van Riel
Tunnel Vision
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tunnel Vision
Last played on
Sied van Riel Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist