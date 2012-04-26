Sied van Riel is a Dutch trance music DJ and producer originally from Rotterdam but currently residing in Spijkenisse, Netherlands. He came into the scene in the year of 2006 with the production of his first track, "Fearless" and the following year was signed to the known label Spinnin Records. He also has a one-hour weekly radio show called Rielism that airs on Afterhours.fm every Monday.