Jory Vinikour (born May 12, 1963 in Chicago) is an American born harpsichordist. He has been living in Paris since 1990, where he studied on a scholarship from the Fulbright Foundation with Huguette Dreyfus and Kenneth Gilbert.

Vinikour has appeared as soloist throughout Europe and the United States, as well as in Asia and South America. Important solo appearances include Carnegie (Weill) Recital Hall, Music Before 1800 (New York), Baldwin-Wallace Bach Festival, and many others. His concerto repertoire ranges from Bach to Nyman, and he regularly performs modern harpsichord concertos, such as the Petite Symphonie Concertante by Frank Martin, and the Harpsichord Concerto by the same composer.

He has accompanied Swedish mezzo-soprano Anne Sofie von Otter in recitals and, with lutenist Jakob Lindberg, they have recorded a programme of English and Italian music of the 17th century entitled "Music for a While".

In recent seasons, Vinikour has appeared as conductor with the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, the Korean Chamber Orchestra, the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, musicAeterna (Perm, Russia), Juilliard415, and the Musica Angelica Baroque Orchestra, always leading from the harpsichord.