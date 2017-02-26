Tracy BonhamBorn 16 March 1967
Tracy Bonham
1967-03-16
Tracy Bonham (born March 16, 1967) is an American alternative rock musician, best known for her 1996 single "Mother Mother".
Raised in Eugene, Oregon, Bonham is a classically trained violinist and pianist. She is a self-taught guitarist. She received two Grammy nominations in 1997 for Best Alternative Album and Best Female Rock Vocal Performance. She also appeared with The Blue Man Group on the Complex Rock Tour Live DVD and tour.
Something Beautiful
Something Beautiful
Mother Mother
Mother Mother
When You Laugh The World Laughs
When You Laugh The World Laughs
When You Laugh The World Laughs With You
Josephine
Josephine
Devil's Got Your Boyfriend
In The Moonlight
In The Moonlight
