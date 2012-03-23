Briana CorriganBorn 30 May 1965
Briana Corrigan
1965-05-30
Briana Corrigan Biography (Wikipedia)
Briana Corrigan (born 30 May 1965) is a Northern Irish singer. She was the first female singer for The Beautiful South, from 1988 to 1992, before leaving to be replaced by Jacqueline Abbott.
Briana Corrigan Tracks
unnamed [Live]
Briana Corrigan
unnamed [Live]
unnamed [Live]
13 Wonderful Love Songs [Live]
Briana Corrigan
13 Wonderful Love Songs [Live]
13 Wonderful Love Songs [Live]
Stay
Briana Corrigan
Stay
Stay
Love Me Now
Briana Corrigan
Love Me Now
Love Me Now
