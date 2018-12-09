Alberto y Lost Trios ParanoiasFormed 1973
Alberto y Lost Trios Paranoias
1973
Biography (Wikipedia)
Alberto y Lost Trios Paranoias (also called the 'Albertos' by themselves and their fans) were a comedy rock band, formed in Manchester, England in 1972. Their story is told in the book When We Were Thin (published 2007 by Hotun Press). The name of the band is a corruption of the Latin American band Alberto y Los Trios Paraguayos.
Heads Down, No Nonsense, Mindless Boogie
Heads Down, No Nonsense, Mindless Boogie
Anarchy In The UK
Anarchy In The UK
Anarchy In The UK
Rock 'n' Roll Undertaker - Paris Theatre 1976
Rock 'n' Roll Undertaker - Paris Theatre 1976
Freedom Etc - Paris Theatre 1976
Freedom Etc - Paris Theatre 1976
Freedom Etc - Paris Theatre 1976
Where Have All The Flowers Gone - Paris Theatre 1976
Where Have All The Flowers Gone - Paris Theatre 1976
Star Spangled Banner / On Barwick Green - Paris Theatre 1976
Star Spangled Banner / On Barwick Green - Paris Theatre 1976
Punk Song - Paris Theatre 1976
Punk Song - Paris Theatre 1976
Punk Song - Paris Theatre 1976
El Passo - Paris Theatre 1976
El Passo - Paris Theatre 1976
El Passo - Paris Theatre 1976
The Young Ones - Paris Theatre 1976
The Young Ones - Paris Theatre 1976
The Young Ones - Paris Theatre 1976
