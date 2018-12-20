Babe Ruth70s British prog rock band. Formed 1971
Babe Ruth
1971
Babe Ruth Biography (Wikipedia)
Babe Ruth are a rock band from Hatfield, Hertfordshire, England. They were initially active in the 1970s and reformed in 2005.
Babe Ruth Tracks
The Mexican
Babe Ruth
The Mexican
The Mexican
Last played on
Isn't That So (Radio Session, 6 Feb 1974)
Babe Ruth
Isn't That So (Radio Session, 6 Feb 1974)
Gimme Some Leg (Radio Session, 6 Feb 1974)
Babe Ruth
Gimme Some Leg (Radio Session, 6 Feb 1974)
Baby Pride (Radio Session, 6 Feb 1974)
Babe Ruth
Baby Pride (Radio Session, 6 Feb 1974)
Amar Caballero (Radio Session, 6 Feb 1974)
Babe Ruth
Amar Caballero (Radio Session, 6 Feb 1974)
The Mexican / For A Few Dollars More
Babe Ruth
The Mexican / For A Few Dollars More
The Mexican / For A Few Dollars More
Last played on
Elusive
Babe Ruth
Elusive
Elusive
Last played on
Black Dog
Babe Ruth
Black Dog
Black Dog
Last played on
Keep Your Distance
Babe Ruth
Keep Your Distance
Keep Your Distance
Last played on
