Rudolf MauersbergerBorn 29 January 1889. Died 22 February 1971
Rudolf Mauersberger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1889-01-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/473576cb-a37c-4755-a965-3b89a7841a94
Rudolf Mauersberger Biography (Wikipedia)
Rudolf Mauersberger (29 January 1889, Mauersberg, Saxony – 22 February 1971, Dresden) was a German choral conductor and composer. His younger brother Erhard was also a conductor and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rudolf Mauersberger Tracks
Sort by
Wie liegt die Stadt so wüst
Rudolf Mauersberger
Wie liegt die Stadt so wüst
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wie liegt die Stadt so wüst
Last played on
Wie liegt die Stadt so wüst
Rudolf Mauersberger
Wie liegt die Stadt so wüst
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wie liegt die Stadt so wüst
Last played on
Rudolf Mauersberger Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist