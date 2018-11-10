Delorentos are a Dublin-based Irish alternative rock band, formed in 2005. They consist of Rónan Yourell (vocals, guitar, piano), Kieran McGuinness (vocals, guitar), Níal Conlan (bass, backing vocals) and Ross McCormick (drums, backing vocals). The band's debut album In Love with Detail was critically acclaimed in Ireland, being nominated for the Choice Music Prize and in the Best Irish Album category at the 2007 Meteor Awards, at which Delorentos were also nominated for Best New Irish Band. Two extended plays have also been released; their debut release, titled Leave It On, in October 2005, and the follow-up EP, titled Do You Realise, came out in November 2007. The Delorentos discography consists of a selection of singles which impacted on the Irish Singles Chart, such as "The Rules" in May 2006 and "Stop" in July 2007.

Aside from headline shows, Delorentos have opened a number of high profile shows throughout their career, including 2007 support slots for Sinéad O'Connor at Heineken Green Energy, the Dave Matthews Band at the Point Theatre and Arctic Monkeys, Supergrass and The Coral at Malahide Castle. The band have also played with the likes of Idlewild, Gang of Four, Bell X1 and The Futureheads in locations such as London, New York City, Chicago and Toronto. They have featured at numerous major festivals and tours including Electric Picnic, Oxegen and South by Southwest. Delorentos were invited to play a set at the 2006 edition of Other Voices: Songs From a Room and were also regular performers on The Cafe. They have built up a small fanbase in the neighbouring United Kingdom through appearances on television shows such as CD:UK. They have also had several songs feature on the PlayStation 3 karaoke video game, SingStar.