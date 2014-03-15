OJMItalian stoner rock band. Formed 1997
OJM
1997
OJM Biography (Wikipedia)
OJM is an Italian music band based in Treviso and formed in 1997. The band is pioneer of the Italian stoner rock, garage rock and psychedelic rock music scene.
Our Secret World (feat. Kurt Rosenwinkel)
