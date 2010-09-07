Simon Rex Cutright (born July 20, 1974), also known as Dirt Nasty, is an American entertainer. Rising to fame as an MTV VJ, Rex later became an actor known for What I Like About You, Scary Movie 3, 4, and 5, and National Lampoon's Pledge This!. He later developed a rap persona, Dirt Nasty, and had several solo albums and co-founded the supergroup Three Loco.