Dirt NastyBorn 20 July 1974
1974-07-20
Dirt Nasty Biography (Wikipedia)
Simon Rex Cutright (born July 20, 1974), also known as Dirt Nasty, is an American entertainer. Rising to fame as an MTV VJ, Rex later became an actor known for What I Like About You, Scary Movie 3, 4, and 5, and National Lampoon's Pledge This!. He later developed a rap persona, Dirt Nasty, and had several solo albums and co-founded the supergroup Three Loco.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dirt Nasty Tracks
