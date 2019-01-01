Egor Nikolaevich Bulatkin ( Russian: Егор Николаевич Булаткин, born June 25, 1994), better known by his stage name Egor Kreed (Russian: Егор Крид) and KReeD, is a Russian rapper and singer-songwriter. He has collaborated with Russian artists such as Timati Al.J, Mot [ru] and Filipp Kirkorov.