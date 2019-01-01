KReeDRussian rnb/pop/rap artist on Black Star Inc. label. Born 25 June 1994
KReeD
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1994-06-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/47308bb0-d2a5-4ea1-b89e-f4b97015def8
KReeD Biography (Wikipedia)
Egor Nikolaevich Bulatkin ( Russian: Егор Николаевич Булаткин, born June 25, 1994), better known by his stage name Egor Kreed (Russian: Егор Крид) and KReeD, is a Russian rapper and singer-songwriter. He has collaborated with Russian artists such as Timati Al.J, Mot [ru] and Filipp Kirkorov.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
KReeD Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist