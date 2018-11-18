Howard McCrary
Howard McCrary
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/473011d3-ba9e-458f-b6f8-a47a89b1b23d
Howard McCrary Biography (Wikipedia)
Howard McCrary is an African-American musician, entertainer, and actor. He was nominated for Grammy award in 1986 for a gospel record. Credited for vocal performances and arrangements on the music albums of Chaka Khan, Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson, Earth, Wind & Fire and many others. He also appears in the first Gospel Album The Chimes (released on July, 2009) of The Chung Brothers (Henry & Roger Chung) in Hong Kong, acting as arranger, pianist and singer in the song Soul Seranade, Part II.
He guest-starred in the television series Amen, and Martin.
McCrary is the father of actors Darius McCrary and Donovan McCrary.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Howard McCrary Tracks
Sort by
Every Day I Have The Blues
Howard McCrary
Every Day I Have The Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Every Day I Have The Blues
Last played on
Back to artist