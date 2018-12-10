Kraak & SmaakDutch musical producer trio. Formed 2003
Kraak & Smaak
2003
Kraak & Smaak Biography (Wikipedia)
Kraak & Smaak are a musical production trio from the town of Leiden, Netherlands, consisting of Oscar de Jong, Mark Kneppers and Wim Plug. The three began recording in 2003. Their first album, titled Boogie Angst, was released in the UK 2006, and they began performing at music festivals and at clubs in the US and UK. Their songs were played on the radio and were used in television shows. Their second album, released in 2008, was titled Plastic People. They won an EBBA. Their third album, Electric Hustle, was released in 2011.
Kraak & Smaak Tracks
Squeeze Me
Kraak & Smaak
Squeeze Me
Danse Macabre
Kraak & Smaak
Danse Macabre
Stumble (Richard Dorfmeister Cinematic Way Dub)
Kraak & Smaak
Keep It Together
Kraak & Smaak
Keep It Together
Way Back Home (Tiger & Woods Remix )
Kraak & Smaak
Way Back Home (Tiger & Woods Remix )
Scorched (feat. Ivar)
Kraak & Smaak
Scorched (feat. Ivar)
Smile (thantmanmonkz remix) (feat. Eric Biddeness)
Kraak & Smaak
Smile (thantmanmonkz remix) (feat. Eric Biddeness)
Stumble (feat. Parcels)
Kraak & Smaak
Stumble (feat. Parcels)
Hands Of Time (Trouble Intro)
Kraak & Smaak
Hands Of Time (Trouble Intro)
Hands of Time (feat. Alxndr London)
Kraak & Smaak
Hands of Time (feat. Alxndr London)
One of These Days
Kraak & Smaak
One of These Days
No Sun In The Sky (Henrik Schwarz Remix)
Kraak & Smaak
No Sun In The Sky (Henrik Schwarz Remix)
Squeeze Me feat. Ben Westbeech (Lack of Afro Remix)
Kraak & Smaak
Sh****t
Kraak & Smaak
Sh****t
Redo (Kraak & Smaak Dub)
Adeline Michele
Redo (Kraak & Smaak Dub)
I Had This Thing (Kraak & Smaak Remix)
Röyksopp
I Had This Thing (Kraak & Smaak Remix)
Mountain Top (Mike Mago Remix)
Kraak & Smaak
Mountain Top (Mike Mago Remix)
Back Again (Hot Toddy Remix)
Kraak & Smaak
Back Again (Hot Toddy Remix)
Back Again ft John Turrell
Kraak & Smaak
Mountain Top
Kraak & Smaak
Mountain Top
How We Gonna Stop The Time (NEW_ID Remix)
Kraak & Smaak
How We Gonna Stop The Time
Kraak & Smaak
How We Gonna Stop The Time
The Future Is Yours (Prok & Fitch Remix)
Kraak & Smaak
The Future Is Yours (Prok & Fitch Remix)
Good For The City (feat. Sam Duckworth)
Kraak & Smaak
Good For The City (Yesking Remix)
Kraak & Smaak
The Future Is Yours (Adriatique Remix)
Kraak & Smaak
The Future Is Yours (Adriatique Remix)
The Future is Yours (feat. Ben Westbeech)
Kraak & Smaak
The Future Is Yours
Kraak & Smaak
The Future Is Yours
Runnin
Kraak & Smaak
Runnin
This Feeling
Kraak & Smaak
This Feeling
Let's Go Back (feat. Romanthony)
Kraak & Smaak
Let's Go Back (feat. Romanthony)
Let's Go Back (Solomun remix)
Kraak & Smaak
Let's Go Back (Solomun remix)
Hold Back Love (feat. Lex Empress) (Neighbour and Elan B Mix)
Kraak & Smaak
Squeeze Me (Lack Of Afro Mix) Ft. Ben Westbeech
Kraak & Smaak
