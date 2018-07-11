Matt McGinnScottish folk singer/songwriter/poet. Born 17 January 1928. Died 5 January 1977
Matt McGinn
Matt McGinn Biography (Wikipedia)
Matt McGinn (17 January 1928 – 5 January 1977) was a Scottish folk singer-songwriter, actor, author and poet. Born in Glasgow in the late 1920s. McGinn was a prolific songwriter and is recognised as an influential figure in the British folk music revival of the late Fifties and early Sixties.
Matt McGinn Tracks
The Footba' Referee
Big Sammy
Life is a Fountain
Rosy Anna
I'm Looking For A Job
Little Ticks of Time
The Dundee Ghost
World Of Time
The Red Yo-Yo
Coorie Doon
3 NIGHTS & A SUNDAY (DOUBLE TIME)
3 NIGHTS & A SUNDAY (DOUBLE TIME)
You Have Your Dreams
We're Fine Most of the Time
We're Fine
Lie
Livin'
Fallen By
For My Love
Stacey
My Love Will Find You
Ring the Bells
Happy As A Clown
