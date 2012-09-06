Livvi FrancBorn 31 May 1988
Livvi Franc
1988-05-31
Livvi Franc Biography (Wikipedia)
Olivia Charlotte Waithe (born 31 May 1988), better known by her stage name Livvi Franc, is a British Barbadian singer-songwriter.
Livvi Franc Tracks
Automatik
Livvi Franc
Automatik
Automatik
Now I'm That Chick
Livvi Franc
Now I'm That Chick
Now I'm That Chick
