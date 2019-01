Distance (born Greg Sanders) is a British dubstep producer and DJ. He also founded the record label Chestplate, whose sonic direction followed his style, fusing metal influences with dubstep templates.

Distance's involvement in Mary Anne Hobbs' 2006 BBC Radio 1 Dubstep Warz show lead to wider notoriety for him and also the genre as a whole. He is also known for having worked with artists such as Skream and Benga. His style is noted for being dark and full of distortion.